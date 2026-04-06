WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, April 6, 2026

— Gov. Bill Lee has officially signed a new Tennessee law that will allow people with felony convictions to get their voting rights back after proving they are compliant with child support payments for the previous year.

— Starting today, Riverside Drive is closing for the month to prepare for the RiverBeat Music Festival on May 1-3.

— Tennessee’s public elementary schools could see greater restrictions on digital devices after new legislation that prioritizes “in-person teacher-led” instruction.

— A report says Tennessee has shortchanged public schools by hundreds of billions of dollars over the last decade, widening long-standing inequities for students.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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