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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, April 6, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 6, 2026 at 7:02 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Gov. Bill Lee has officially signed a new Tennessee law that will allow people with felony convictions to get their voting rights back after proving they are compliant with child support payments for the previous year.

— Starting today, Riverside Drive is closing for the month to prepare for the RiverBeat Music Festival on May 1-3.

— Tennessee’s public elementary schools could see greater restrictions on digital devices after new legislation that prioritizes “in-person teacher-led” instruction.

— A report says Tennessee has shortchanged public schools by hundreds of billions of dollars over the last decade, widening long-standing inequities for students.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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