WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, April 7, 2026

— Memphis has become a major market for solar panel storage, leasing more than 5.5 million square feet of space in South Memphis for upcoming projects.

— In the Shelby County suburbs, solar utility projects have local leaders concerned about rural aesthetics.

— Research by the Tennessee Hospital Association predicts that the state will face a shortage of 3,900 physicians by 2035.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker