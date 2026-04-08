WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, April 8, 2026

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Roderick Richmond is advancing plans to improve district processes in response to the state’s recent forensic audit findings released last week.

— The City of Memphis has restructured its gun violence prevention program, which is now called 901 Peace.

— Shelby County parents are missing an estimated $1.6 billion in child support payments, says Judge Tarik B. Sugarmon.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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