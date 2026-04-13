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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, April 13, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 13, 2026 at 4:13 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Tennessee is now receiving a higher level of disaster relief for Winter Storm Fern, opening up a new application process for residents in numerous counties, including in Shelby, Fayette, and Madison. The application can be found at www.disasterassistance.gov.

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen issued a statement urging xAI to fulfill its promise of a water recycling plant for its data centers.

— Five West Tennessee hunters and one from Mississippi have recently pleaded guilty to various violations related to turkey hunting.

— A new statewide dashboard is giving Tennesseans a clearer picture of how urban and rural communities are performing and where there’s room for improvement.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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