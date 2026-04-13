WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, April 13, 2026

— Tennessee is now receiving a higher level of disaster relief for Winter Storm Fern, opening up a new application process for residents in numerous counties, including in Shelby, Fayette, and Madison. The application can be found at www.disasterassistance.gov.

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen issued a statement urging xAI to fulfill its promise of a water recycling plant for its data centers.

— Five West Tennessee hunters and one from Mississippi have recently pleaded guilty to various violations related to turkey hunting.

— A new statewide dashboard is giving Tennesseans a clearer picture of how urban and rural communities are performing and where there’s room for improvement.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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