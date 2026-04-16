WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, April 16, 2026

— Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is praising a recent verdict finding that Live Nation and Ticketmaster have a harmful monopoly over big concert venues.

— State lawmakers are starting to move forward on a potential takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

— Another bill sponsored bill by Sen. Brent Taylor requiring the personal medical information of transgender patients to be reported to state authorities has passed the senate.

— The City of Memphis and First Tee of Tennessee are moving forward on the planned Links at Audubon clubhouse.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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