WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, April 17, 2026

— Tennessee lawmakers have now expanded the state’s private school voucher program to 35,000 students, which will cost more than $250 million.

— Tennessee’s Republican lawmakers hope to see more conservative speakers on college and university campuses in the name of free speech, and students who interrupt or protest them could face expulsion.

— A federal program to provide summer food aid to 700-thousand low-income Tennessee children still needs funding and final state approval.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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