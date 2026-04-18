WKNO Daily Newscast | Saturday, April 18, 2026

xAI’s recent decision to postpone building a water recycling facility has reignited environmental concerns. Sarah Houston with Protect Our Aquifer discusses the impact of data centers and their use of fresh water.

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