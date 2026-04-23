WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, April 23, 2026

— Both chambers of the Tennessee legislature voted Wednesday along party lines to approve a state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

— City council members took a bus ride around Memphis to survey ongoing projects that represent hundreds of millions in taxpayer investment.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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