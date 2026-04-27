WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, April 27, 2026

— A possible lawsuit over the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools could be funded by county government.

— Spring in Tennessee continues to experience above average temperatures and, in many parts of the state, severe drought conditions.

— The town of Collierville has purchased a former landfill known as Mount Trashmore in a tax sale.

— Memphis continues to pay respects to State Rep. G.A. Hardaway, who died Friday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker