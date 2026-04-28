WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, April 28, 2026

— The Shelby County Commission won’t immediately be funding a legal challenge to the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

— Community development organization The Works Inc. is trying to acquire the former Orleans Elementary School site in South Memphis for its next affordable housing project.

— Collierville’s Belly Acres restaurant is closing at the end of April.

— FedEx has cut more than 100 jobs at facilities in upstate New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.

— The longtime owner of Owen Brennan’s restaurant in East Memphis, James “Jim” Baker Jr., has died.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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