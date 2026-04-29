WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, April 29, 2026

— A legal dispute over whether Gov. Bill Lee exceeded his authority when deploying the Tennessee National Guard as part of the Memphis-Safe Task Force has stalled for now.

— The Tennessee General Assembly has passed a bill that would add two more criminal courts to Shelby County, which awaits Gov. Bill Lee’s final approval.

— The Memphis City Council has, for the time being, curbed public discussion about the Memphis Police Department’s handling of the No King’s Rally, in which marchers were pepper sprayed and arrested.

— As Google continues work on a new $4 billion data center in West Memphis, the company announced $25 million in grants to help with a variety of energy efficiency projects in the area.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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