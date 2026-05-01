WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, May 1, 2026

— A new report shows that Tennessee ranks at the bottom of the country when it comes to public school spending.

— President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will “work hard” to redraw the state’s congressional districts this year.

— The head of the Greater Memphis Chamber, Ted Townsend, is stepping down after being placed on leave in March.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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