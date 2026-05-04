WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, May 4, 2026

— A special session of the Tennessee legislature starts tomorrow, an effort by Republicans to hastily re-draw the state’s congressional maps before the midterms.

WKNO/Channel 10 will provide coverage of this special session beginning Tuesday at 2 P.M. The session is expected to last for several days. Don’t miss coverage of the Tennessee General Assembly Special Session on the state’s congressional map starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on Channel 10 and livestreamed on wkno.org, the PBS App and the WKNO App.

— A May Day rally on Friday brought nearly a hundred people out to hear labor union representatives and community organizers touch on a variety of pressing issues.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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