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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, May 4, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 4, 2026 at 7:10 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A special session of the Tennessee legislature starts tomorrow, an effort by Republicans to hastily re-draw the state’s congressional maps before the midterms.

WKNO/Channel 10 will provide coverage of this special session beginning Tuesday at 2 P.M. The session is expected to last for several days. Don’t miss coverage of the Tennessee General Assembly Special Session on the state’s congressional map starting Tuesday at 2 p.m. on Channel 10 and livestreamed on wkno.org, the PBS App and the WKNO App.

— A May Day rally on Friday brought nearly a hundred people out to hear labor union representatives and community organizers touch on a variety of pressing issues.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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