WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, May 5, 2026

— As Memphians head to the polls today for the county primaries, state lawmakers are reassembling in Nashville to redraw congressional maps for the fall midterms.

— The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will see its investigative powers expanded, thanks to new law this year.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker