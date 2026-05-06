WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, May 6, 2026

— Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery has won the Democratic nomination for County Mayor.

— More than 3 quarters of Germantown voters rejected a referendum to make the position of mayor a full-time job.

— Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Tennessee Capitol Tuesday as lawmakers began a special session to consider splitting Memphis’s Democratic stronghold into reliably red districts.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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