WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, May 13, 2026

— Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has stripped all Democratic Representatives of their committee and subcommittee assignments, a move designed to punish Democratic lawmakers who protested last week’s approval of new gerrymandered congressional districts.

— Sports fans and athletes are mourning the loss of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, who was found dead Monday at a residence north of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.

— Germantown residents will see a steep increase in waste collection fees starting with their August bill.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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