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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, May 13, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 13, 2026 at 7:01 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has stripped all Democratic Representatives of their committee and subcommittee assignments, a move designed to punish Democratic lawmakers who protested last week’s approval of new gerrymandered congressional districts.

— Sports fans and athletes are mourning the loss of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, who was found dead Monday at a residence north of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.

— Germantown residents will see a steep increase in waste collection fees starting with their August bill.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom