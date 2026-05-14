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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, May 14, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 14, 2026 at 7:21 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— In his final proposed $1.6 billion budget as Shelby County Mayor, Lee Harris is asking for no tax increases.

— Two South Memphis charter schools are closing to students at the end of the 2025-26 year due to low academic performance.

— After 90 years, the Overton Park Shell will finally have a proper backstage area and artists’ lounge for visiting performers.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom