WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, May 14, 2026

— In his final proposed $1.6 billion budget as Shelby County Mayor, Lee Harris is asking for no tax increases.

— Two South Memphis charter schools are closing to students at the end of the 2025-26 year due to low academic performance.

— After 90 years, the Overton Park Shell will finally have a proper backstage area and artists’ lounge for visiting performers.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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