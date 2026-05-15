WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, May 15, 2026

— A federal judge has denied a temporary restraining order to block Tennessee’s new congressional map.

— St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has received $1 million from the Tennessee Valley Authority, thanks to energy savings projects they’ve completed in recent years.

— A 25-year-old graduate of U of M and CBU wants to reopen the hangout Newby’s on the Highland strip.

— South Main Street’s former Bluff City Coffee is reopening later this month as a new coffee and cocktails establishment called Ritual.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker