© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, May 15, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 15, 2026 at 7:51 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A federal judge has denied a temporary restraining order to block Tennessee’s new congressional map.

— St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has received $1 million from the Tennessee Valley Authority, thanks to energy savings projects they’ve completed in recent years.

— A 25-year-old graduate of U of M and CBU wants to reopen the hangout Newby’s on the Highland strip.

— South Main Street’s former Bluff City Coffee is reopening later this month as a new coffee and cocktails establishment called Ritual.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom