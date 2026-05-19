WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, May 19, 2026

— Some members of the Shelby County Commission want better oversight of so-called “community” grants, which support local nonprofits.

— As the state of Tennessee defends itself in two federal lawsuits over recent congressional redistricting, the state has requested the help of attorneys from the Virginia law firm of Concovy McCarthy.

— Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says his state won’t immediately implement new congressional maps as has been done elsewhere. But he says Republicans still intend to remove the state’s sole Black congressman, Bennie Thompson, from office.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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