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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, May 19, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:58 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Some members of the Shelby County Commission want better oversight of so-called “community” grants, which support local nonprofits.

— As the state of Tennessee defends itself in two federal lawsuits over recent congressional redistricting, the state has requested the help of attorneys from the Virginia law firm of Concovy McCarthy.

— Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says his state won’t immediately implement new congressional maps as has been done elsewhere. But he says Republicans still intend to remove the state’s sole Black congressman, Bennie Thompson, from office.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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