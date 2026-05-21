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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, May 21, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 21, 2026 at 4:34 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A Tennessee man who was jailed over Facebook posts about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has won a federal lawsuit against Perry County, its local sheriff, and an investigator who obtained the arrest warrant.

— In Davidson County Chancery court, The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition is suing the Tennessee Highway Patrol over what they allege is “an increasingly commonplace” practice of state troopers pulling over motorists in Memphis and Nashville so that federal immigration agents can check their citizenship.

— The AI company Anthropic will be renting use of xAI’s Colossus supercomputer (now under SpaceX) in Memphis to power its own chatbot, Claude, for $1.25 billion per month.

— Workers at the East Memphis bookstore Novel have voted to unionize.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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