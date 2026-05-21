WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, May 21, 2026

— A Tennessee man who was jailed over Facebook posts about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has won a federal lawsuit against Perry County, its local sheriff, and an investigator who obtained the arrest warrant.

— In Davidson County Chancery court, The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition is suing the Tennessee Highway Patrol over what they allege is “an increasingly commonplace” practice of state troopers pulling over motorists in Memphis and Nashville so that federal immigration agents can check their citizenship.

— The AI company Anthropic will be renting use of xAI’s Colossus supercomputer (now under SpaceX) in Memphis to power its own chatbot, Claude, for $1.25 billion per month.

— Workers at the East Memphis bookstore Novel have voted to unionize.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker