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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, May 26, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:09 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released the names of his five appointees to the new Memphis-Shelby County Schools oversight board created by the state.

— The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception plans to demolish four buildings on Central Avenue to reduce the maintenance burden on the church.

— An environmental group fighting for clean water is criticizing the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to roll back rules on PFAS, otherwise known as “forever chemicals," in tap water.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom