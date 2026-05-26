WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, May 26, 2026

— Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released the names of his five appointees to the new Memphis-Shelby County Schools oversight board created by the state.

— The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception plans to demolish four buildings on Central Avenue to reduce the maintenance burden on the church.

— An environmental group fighting for clean water is criticizing the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to roll back rules on PFAS, otherwise known as “forever chemicals," in tap water.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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