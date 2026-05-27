WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, May 27, 2026

— In a setback to opponents of Tennessee’s new congressional maps, a panel of three judges in Davidson County Chancery Court have ruled against plaintiffs in a recent state lawsuit.

— Three additional members of the state created oversight board for Memphis-Shelby County Schools have been named, adding to the five already announced on Friday.

— A Germantown fifth grader is among 95 students from across the country who have made it to today’s quarterfinal round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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