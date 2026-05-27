© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, May 27, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:26 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— In a setback to opponents of Tennessee’s new congressional maps, a panel of three judges in Davidson County Chancery Court have ruled against plaintiffs in a recent state lawsuit.

— Three additional members of the state created oversight board for Memphis-Shelby County Schools have been named, adding to the five already announced on Friday.

— A Germantown fifth grader is among 95 students from across the country who have made it to today’s quarterfinal round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom