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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, May 28, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:07 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The forthcoming state takeover of Memphis Shelby County Schools has created uncertainty in Tennessee’s largest school district even as board members approved a $1.7 billion fiscal year budget.

— Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is suing the state over its new law requiring his office to file burdensome reports every 10 days.

— AutoZone officials say the company’s new mega-hub stores have helped drive up sales.

— Germantown fifth-grader Josh Verma placed 79th this year in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC, his third time in the national competition.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom