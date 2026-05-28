WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, May 28, 2026

— The forthcoming state takeover of Memphis Shelby County Schools has created uncertainty in Tennessee’s largest school district even as board members approved a $1.7 billion fiscal year budget.

— Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is suing the state over its new law requiring his office to file burdensome reports every 10 days.

— AutoZone officials say the company’s new mega-hub stores have helped drive up sales.

— Germantown fifth-grader Josh Verma placed 79th this year in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington DC, his third time in the national competition.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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