WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 1, 2026

— U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, the incumbent Republican running for reelection in District 5, has spent nearly $60,000 in taxpayer money on recent television ads to tout his congressional record and his work to “cut wasteful spending.”

— The EPA wants to make it easier to build data centers across Mississippi.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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