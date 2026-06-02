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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 2, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 2, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— A recent report has found residents of South Memphis neighborhoods are being exposed to levels of air pollution exceeding the EPA’s standards for public health.

— Outgoing Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is now contesting the results of the May 5 Democratic primary for Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk.

— The Tennessee Valley Authority has promised deep cuts to executive positions after pressure from President Trump to cap top salaries at $500,000.

— Hollywood Feed is downsizing its corporate office, it says, as a response to economic challenges.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
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