WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 2, 2026

— A recent report has found residents of South Memphis neighborhoods are being exposed to levels of air pollution exceeding the EPA’s standards for public health.

— Outgoing Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is now contesting the results of the May 5 Democratic primary for Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk.

— The Tennessee Valley Authority has promised deep cuts to executive positions after pressure from President Trump to cap top salaries at $500,000.

— Hollywood Feed is downsizing its corporate office, it says, as a response to economic challenges.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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