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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 3, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 3, 2026 at 6:39 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Whitehaven residents frustrated by ongoing roadwork to Elvis Presley Boulevard that began in 2013 learned that the work won’t be completed until 2031.

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water has released its latest water quality report, which surveys drinking water for nearly two dozen contaminants.

— Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is returning to Germantown after six years.

— FedEx Freight has officially spun off from FedEx and will make its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

— Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft is retiring June 7, and his position will now be one of six judicial races in the August election.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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