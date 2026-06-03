WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 3, 2026

— Whitehaven residents frustrated by ongoing roadwork to Elvis Presley Boulevard that began in 2013 learned that the work won’t be completed until 2031.

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water has released its latest water quality report, which surveys drinking water for nearly two dozen contaminants.

— Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is returning to Germantown after six years.

— FedEx Freight has officially spun off from FedEx and will make its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

— Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft is retiring June 7, and his position will now be one of six judicial races in the August election.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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