Arts Agenda: Music from 'Home Alone'; lunchbreak concert with MSO; ThatCelloGuy at Cafe Noir
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
Cookies and Caroling in Overton Park, Memphis Symphony at Germantown Community Theatre, A Christmas Carol at Theatre Memphis and Ballet Memphis’ The Nutcracker.
What’s on your arts agenda?
Cookies & Caroling in the park at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Thursday, December 14 | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iris Small Business Series: Cremaine Booker at Cafe Noir
Thursday, December 14 | 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Seasons Greetings Lunchbreak Concert with Memphis Symphony Orchestra at Germantown Community Theatre
Friday, December 15 | 12:00 PM
Ballet Memphis presents The Nutcracker at Orpheum Theatre
Friday, December 15 | 7:30 PM
Runs through December 17
A Christmas Carol at Theatre Memphis' Lohrey Theatre
Friday, December 15 | 7:30 PM
Runs through December 23
Christmas with CoroRio at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, December 16 | 4:00 PM