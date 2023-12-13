© 2023 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Music from 'Home Alone'; lunchbreak concert with MSO; ThatCelloGuy at Cafe Noir

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

Cookies and Caroling in Overton Park, Memphis Symphony at Germantown Community Theatre, A Christmas Carol at Theatre Memphis and Ballet Memphis’ The Nutcracker.

What’s on your arts agenda?

Cookies & Caroling in the park at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Thursday, December 14 | 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Iris Small Business Series: Cremaine Booker at Cafe Noir
Thursday, December 14 | 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Seasons Greetings Lunchbreak Concert with Memphis Symphony Orchestra at Germantown Community Theatre
Friday, December 15 | 12:00 PM

Ballet Memphis presents The Nutcracker at Orpheum Theatre
Friday, December 15 | 7:30 PM

Runs through December 17

A Christmas Carol at Theatre Memphis' Lohrey Theatre
Friday, December 15 | 7:30 PM

Runs through December 23

Christmas with CoroRio at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, December 16 | 4:00 PM

Arts Agenda
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
