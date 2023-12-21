Arts Agenda: Christmas day poetry; explore outdoor artwork; last run for holiday-themed theatre

The Mighty Wurlizer playing live at The Orpheum Theatre and art in the great outdoors.

What’s on your arts agenda?

Wurlitzer Wonderland at Orpheum Theatre

Thursday, December 21 | 7:00 PM

One Man's Christmas Carol at Germantown Community Theatre

Thursday & Friday, December 21-22 | 2:30 PM

Who's Holiday! at The Circuit Playhouse

Runs through December 22

A Christmas Carol at Theatre Memphis' Lohrey Theatre

Runs through December 23

Cheers to the Holidays at L Ross Gallery

Runs through December 23

China Blues: The World of Blue and White Ceramics at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

On display through May 2024

Shelby Canopy: Our Shared Connection at Germantown Greenway

On view through April 2024

The 901 Poetry Open Mic at HiTone

Monday, December 25 | 7:00 PM

