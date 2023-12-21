© 2023 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Christmas day poetry; explore outdoor artwork; last run for holiday-themed theatre

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published December 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

The Mighty Wurlizer playing live at The Orpheum Theatre and art in the great outdoors.

What’s on your arts agenda?

Wurlitzer Wonderland at Orpheum Theatre
Thursday, December 21 | 7:00 PM

One Man's Christmas Carol at Germantown Community Theatre
Thursday & Friday, December 21-22 | 2:30 PM

Who's Holiday! at The Circuit Playhouse
Runs through December 22

A Christmas Carol at Theatre Memphis' Lohrey Theatre
Runs through December 23

Cheers to the Holidays at L Ross Gallery
Runs through December 23

China Blues: The World of Blue and White Ceramics at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
On display through May 2024

Shelby Canopy: Our Shared Connection at Germantown Greenway
On view through April 2024

The 901 Poetry Open Mic at HiTone
Monday, December 25 | 7:00 PM

Arts Agenda
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
