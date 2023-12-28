Arts Agenda: Embrace the visual arts in the new year
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
Take a dive into the visual arts this week; museums can be the perfect place to take a quiet moment away from the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
What’s on your arts agenda?
2023 New Accessions to the Permanent Collection at Metal Museum
On view through April 20
“The Molasses Man & Other Delta Tales” at Crosstown Arts
On view through January 21
“But Then, Suddenly, I Was Looking From the Inside Out” at Crosstown Arts
On view through January 21
“Days” at Crosstown Arts
On view through January 21
Black American Portraits at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
On view through January 7
Black Artists in America: From Civil Rights to the Bicentennial at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On view through January 14