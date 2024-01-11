Arts Agenda: Create your vision board for 2024; honor MLK Day with community service; Mahogany Chamber Music Series at Crosstown

Enjoy the art that beautifies our city while you set your artistic intention for the new year.

What’s on your arts agenda?

2023 Movable Collection Exhibition at UrbanArt Commission

Friday, January 12 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Greater Illinois at TheatreWorks @ The Square

Opening Friday, January 12 | 8:00 PM

On stage through January 28

Set Your Vision: Vision Board Party with Kifani Press at Arrow Creative

Saturday, January 13 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM

ABBA REVISITED at Bartlett Performing Arts Center

Saturday, January 13 | 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Mahogany Chamber Music Series: MLK Freedom Celebration at Crosstown Theater

Sunday, January 14 | 2:30 PM

King Day 2024 at National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel

Monday, January 15 | 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

