Arts Agenda: Create your vision board for 2024; honor MLK Day with community service; Mahogany Chamber Music Series at Crosstown
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
Enjoy the art that beautifies our city while you set your artistic intention for the new year.
What’s on your arts agenda?
2023 Movable Collection Exhibition at UrbanArt Commission
Friday, January 12 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM
Greater Illinois at TheatreWorks @ The Square
Opening Friday, January 12 | 8:00 PM
On stage through January 28
Set Your Vision: Vision Board Party with Kifani Press at Arrow Creative
Saturday, January 13 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM
ABBA REVISITED at Bartlett Performing Arts Center
Saturday, January 13 | 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Mahogany Chamber Music Series: MLK Freedom Celebration at Crosstown Theater
Sunday, January 14 | 2:30 PM
King Day 2024 at National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel
Monday, January 15 | 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM