© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Create your vision board for 2024; honor MLK Day with community service; Mahogany Chamber Music Series at Crosstown

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published January 11, 2024 at 9:29 AM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

Enjoy the art that beautifies our city while you set your artistic intention for the new year.

What’s on your arts agenda?

2023 Movable Collection Exhibition at UrbanArt Commission
Friday, January 12 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM

Learn More

Greater Illinois at TheatreWorks @ The Square
Opening Friday, January 12 | 8:00 PM
On stage through January 28

Learn More

Set Your Vision: Vision Board Party with Kifani Press at Arrow Creative
Saturday, January 13 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM

Learn More

ABBA REVISITED at Bartlett Performing Arts Center
Saturday, January 13 | 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Learn More

Mahogany Chamber Music Series: MLK Freedom Celebration at Crosstown Theater
Sunday, January 14 | 2:30 PM

Learn More

King Day 2024 at National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel
Monday, January 15 | 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Learn More
Arts Agenda
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom
Related Content