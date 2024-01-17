Arts Agenda: Blues on Beale; Music inspired by Wes Anderson films; Showcase of Memphis Artist Eric Echols

Let the arts warm your body and soul on a cold winter weekend.

What’s on your arts agenda?

2024 International Blues Challenge at Beale Street

Runs through January 20 | Various times

Learn More

A Raisin in the Sun at Theatre Memphis

Opening Friday, January 19 | 7:30 PM

On stage through February 4

Learn More

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Playhouse on the Square

Opening Friday, January 19 | 7:00 PM

On stage through February 18

Learn More

Auteur: Music Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Friday, January 19 | 7:30 PM

Learn More

Jazz Saturdays at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Every 3rd Saturday | Sunday, January 14 | 12:00 - 2:00 PM

Learn More

Everyday People: Snapshots of the Black Experience at Museum of Science & History

Opening Saturday, January 20 | 10:30 AM

Learn More