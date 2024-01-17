© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Blues on Beale; Music inspired by Wes Anderson films; Showcase of Memphis Artist Eric Echols

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published January 17, 2024 at 1:55 PM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

Let the arts warm your body and soul on a cold winter weekend.

What’s on your arts agenda?

2024 International Blues Challenge at Beale Street
Runs through January 20 | Various times

Learn More

A Raisin in the Sun at Theatre Memphis
Opening Friday, January 19 | 7:30 PM
On stage through February 4

Learn More

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Playhouse on the Square
Opening Friday, January 19 | 7:00 PM
On stage through February 18

Learn More

Auteur: Music Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson at Crosstown Arts Green Room
Friday, January 19 | 7:30 PM

Learn More

Jazz Saturdays at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Every 3rd Saturday | Sunday, January 14 | 12:00 - 2:00 PM

Learn More

Everyday People: Snapshots of the Black Experience at Museum of Science & History
Opening Saturday, January 20 | 10:30 AM

Learn More
Arts Agenda
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
