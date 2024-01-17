Arts Agenda: Blues on Beale; Music inspired by Wes Anderson films; Showcase of Memphis Artist Eric Echols
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
Let the arts warm your body and soul on a cold winter weekend.
What’s on your arts agenda?
2024 International Blues Challenge at Beale Street
Runs through January 20 | Various times
A Raisin in the Sun at Theatre Memphis
Opening Friday, January 19 | 7:30 PM
On stage through February 4
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Playhouse on the Square
Opening Friday, January 19 | 7:00 PM
On stage through February 18
Auteur: Music Inspired by the Films of Wes Anderson at Crosstown Arts Green Room
Friday, January 19 | 7:30 PM
Jazz Saturdays at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Every 3rd Saturday | Sunday, January 14 | 12:00 - 2:00 PM
Everyday People: Snapshots of the Black Experience at Museum of Science & History
Opening Saturday, January 20 | 10:30 AM