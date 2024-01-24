© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Visit the 'School of Oool'; the music of George Duke; pop up sale at ARTSmemphis

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published January 24, 2024 at 3:13 PM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

The arts are moving full-tilt this week: there’s dance, music and stories onstage to unite us through social change.

What’s on your arts agenda?

34th Annual International Conference of Blacks In Dance in partnership with Collage Dance Collective at Orpheum Theatre
January 24 - 28 | 7:30 PM

Art by Design Pop Up Sale at ARTSmemphis
Friday, January 26 | 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, January 27 | 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

School of Oool at Clough Hanson Gallery, Rhodes College
Opening Reception: Friday, January 26 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM
On view through March 22

Memphis Matters at TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church
Saturday, January 27 | 7:00 PM

Jesse Cook - The Libre Tour at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education
Saturday, January 27 | 7:30 PM

Strictly Jazz: The Music of George Duke at Crosstown Arts Green Room
Saturday, January 27 | 7:30 PM

Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
On view January 28 - March 31

Arts Agenda
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
