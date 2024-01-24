Arts Agenda: Visit the 'School of Oool'; the music of George Duke; pop up sale at ARTSmemphis

The arts are moving full-tilt this week: there’s dance, music and stories onstage to unite us through social change.

What’s on your arts agenda?

34th Annual International Conference of Blacks In Dance in partnership with Collage Dance Collective at Orpheum Theatre

January 24 - 28 | 7:30 PM

Art by Design Pop Up Sale at ARTSmemphis

Friday, January 26 | 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Saturday, January 27 | 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

School of Oool at Clough Hanson Gallery, Rhodes College

Opening Reception: Friday, January 26 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM

On view through March 22

Memphis Matters at TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church

Saturday, January 27 | 7:00 PM

Jesse Cook - The Libre Tour at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Saturday, January 27 | 7:30 PM

Strictly Jazz: The Music of George Duke at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Saturday, January 27 | 7:30 PM

Breaking the Rules: Paul Wonner and Theophilus Brown at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

On view January 28 - March 31

