Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Celebrate Elvis' birthday; COMPANY in town; Folk All Y'all at B-Side

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:39 PM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

Happy New Year – put the arts on your to-do list for 2024. You’ll be so glad you did!

What’s on your arts agenda?

MGAL Star Artist Juried Exhibition at St. George's Episcopal Church Art Gallery
On view through January 15

Super Saturday - Music in Art with Opera Memphis at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, January 6 | 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Adeem the Artist presented by Folk All Y'all at B-SIDE Memphis
Saturday, January 6 | 5:30 - 8:00 PM

COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre
On stage January 3 - 7 | Various times

Viva Elvis Birthday POPS Concert Featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra at Graceland Soundstage
Saturday, January 6 | 7:00 PM

