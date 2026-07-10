Local Arts
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Steinway artist and Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) Artistic Director Victor Santiago Asunción previews the organization's 38th season, featuring internationally acclaimed performers and rising stars.
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As the Dixon Gallery & Gardens celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the Education Department presents another “Made in Dixon/Hecho en Dixon” exhibition running through Sunday, September 6, in the Interactive Gallery.
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The Grind City Brass Band, Memphis’ only British-style brass band, presents a concert Saturday, July 18, at 4:00 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse.
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Indie Memphis is hosting a fundraiser on Wednesday, July 22, at Crosstown Concourse that features award-winning filmmaker Robert Gordon’s new documentary, "Newport & The Great American Folk Dream."
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Featured: Reading Rhythms with Cossitt Library and Collage Dance Collective; Young Actors Guild presents The Lion King Jr.
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Staying true to their mission of presenting small plays about big ideas, Quark Theatre has announced its 2026-2027 season.
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Playhouse on the Square began its 58th season with the world premiere of "Your Romeo," winner of the 2025-2026 New Works Playwriting Competition.
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This month, WKNO’s Gallery 1091 shines the spotlight on Tennessee Craft Southwest, which champions the local fine craft movement and our state’s handmade heritage.
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Collierville High School graduates Hayden Hooper and Maggie Dinstuhl reflect on representing Memphis at the Jimmy Awards, performing in a Broadway tribute to "Chicago," and pursuing careers in musical theatre.