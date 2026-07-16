WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 16, 2026

— Memphis City Council Chair Jana Swearengen-Washington allegedly sought to use city resources for her husband’s church.

— The City of Olive Branch is discussing stronger zoning regulations for potential future data centers amid concerns from residents over their impact on the community.

— The Southern College of Optometry is partnering with Catholic Charities of West Tennessee to provide eye care to homeless Memphians.

— Early voting begins tomorrow for the August 6 Shelby County General Election and the state and federal primaries.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker