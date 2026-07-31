WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 31, 2026

— Saturday is the last day of early voting ahead of the August 6 election next week.

— Tennessee is one of five states now under consideration for a federal partnership to boost nuclear energy production.

— SpaceXAI revealed it has quietly built a fourth data center in the Memphis area.

— Collierville leaders are considering new restrictions on e-bikes, which are increasingly popular with children.

— A Fayette County woman, Amanda Kate Walker Bass, who faked being a wounded combat veteran to raise money online will serve 16 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker