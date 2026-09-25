WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 25, 2026

— A federal class action lawsuit was filed this week on behalf of residents affected by noise generated by SpaceXAI’s power plant and data centers in South Memphis and Southaven.

— After two years, the battle over the East Memphis liquor store, The Station, is settled.

— Bartlett has broken ground on the new Altruria Elementary — just behind the old Altruria School.

— The midterms are fast approaching, and civil rights groups say voter rights are under attack nationwide and in Tennessee.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker