Arts Agenda: Fall festival season has arrived

"The third-annual Come As Thou Art is part Broadway spectacular, part costume extravaganza — and entirely unforgettable. Come dressed to impress, costume included, for a night of music, connection, and a little bit of magic.""At this Super Saturday, we ask that you make a drawing that will be installed in the new Memphis Art Museum! Create a drawing in blue that will will hang in a large visitor art installation in the new Memphis Art Museum. Help us make our move downtown even more special!""Bring your favorite journal, rummage through vintage magazines and rare ephemera, choose your favorite art supplies, and create as many mixed-media collages as you'd like within your journal — all while vibing out to tunes from DJ Lil Coffdrop with a community full of creatives."