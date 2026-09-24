Arts Agenda: Fall festival season has arrived
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Advance Memphis Warehouse | Thursday, September 24 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM
"Come celebrate local art and enjoy live jazz in a warehouse gallery. Every piece sold supports economic stability in South Memphis. Browse and buy original work from more than 100 Memphis artists, and take your piece home the same night!"
Checking on the Arts: Advance Memphis Marketing and Grants Manager Jacob Steimer and featured artist Noelle Holler join Kacky Walton to talk about the 16th annual Art for Jobs fundraiser.
"Come celebrate local art and enjoy live jazz in a warehouse gallery. Every piece sold supports economic stability in South Memphis. Browse and buy original work from more than 100 Memphis artists, and take your piece home the same night!"
Checking on the Arts: Advance Memphis Marketing and Grants Manager Jacob Steimer and featured artist Noelle Holler join Kacky Walton to talk about the 16th annual Art for Jobs fundraiser.
at Cossitt Library | Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26
"UAC distributes free 6x6" canvases to anyone who wants one, inviting them to create a piece of art that will later be included in a group exhibition, open to the public. The event brings together a wonderful mix of artists, including kids, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and various community groups, giving them a platform to express themselves artistically and highlighting the diverse voices that make up our community."
"UAC distributes free 6x6" canvases to anyone who wants one, inviting them to create a piece of art that will later be included in a group exhibition, open to the public. The event brings together a wonderful mix of artists, including kids, seniors, individuals with disabilities, and various community groups, giving them a platform to express themselves artistically and highlighting the diverse voices that make up our community."
at Ducks Unlimited National Headquarters | Friday, September 24 & Saturday, September 25
"The Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest is one of the most successful conservation programs in our nation’s history. Duck Stamps are vital tools for wetland conservation, with ninety-eight cents out of every dollar spent on Duck Stamps going directly to wetland habitat conservation."
"The Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest is one of the most successful conservation programs in our nation’s history. Duck Stamps are vital tools for wetland conservation, with ninety-eight cents out of every dollar spent on Duck Stamps going directly to wetland habitat conservation."
at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | Friday, September 25 - Sunday, September 27
"The Pink Palace Crafts Fair, the Mid-South’s largest juried arts and crafts fair, is returning home to the Pink Palace Museum & Mansion for its 54th year. In addition to browsing and purchasing creations from over 150 artisans from around the country, Pink Palace Crafts Fair ticketholders will gain free admission to the Pink Palace Museum & Mansion’s permanent collections on the date of their ticket."
Checking on the Arts: Chairperson Pam Dickey joins Kacky Walton to discuss the upcoming 54th Pink Palace Crafts Fair.
"The Pink Palace Crafts Fair, the Mid-South’s largest juried arts and crafts fair, is returning home to the Pink Palace Museum & Mansion for its 54th year. In addition to browsing and purchasing creations from over 150 artisans from around the country, Pink Palace Crafts Fair ticketholders will gain free admission to the Pink Palace Museum & Mansion’s permanent collections on the date of their ticket."
Checking on the Arts: Chairperson Pam Dickey joins Kacky Walton to discuss the upcoming 54th Pink Palace Crafts Fair.
at Overton Square | Saturday, September 26 | 12:00 - 6:00 PM
"This year’s Latin Fest 901 is going to be bigger than ever! It's an unforgettable day full of music, dance, delicious food, a Kids' area, and the vibrant Latin culture that unites us all."
"This year’s Latin Fest 901 is going to be bigger than ever! It's an unforgettable day full of music, dance, delicious food, a Kids' area, and the vibrant Latin culture that unites us all."
at Agricenter International | Saturday, September 26 & Sunday, September 27
"When the sun goes down, the Agricenter will come alive with flaring woks, glowing lanterns, and the unforgettable aromas of lemongrass, charcoal, and chili. You don’t need a passport for this trip — just round up your crew and bring a massive appetite."
"When the sun goes down, the Agricenter will come alive with flaring woks, glowing lanterns, and the unforgettable aromas of lemongrass, charcoal, and chili. You don’t need a passport for this trip — just round up your crew and bring a massive appetite."
Come As Thou Art: Broadway Musical | Friday, September 25 | 7:00 PM
"The third-annual Come As Thou Art is part Broadway spectacular, part costume extravaganza — and entirely unforgettable. Come dressed to impress, costume included, for a night of music, connection, and a little bit of magic."
Super Saturday - Collaborate for the New Museum! | Saturday, September 26 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
"At this Super Saturday, we ask that you make a drawing that will be installed in the new Memphis Art Museum! Create a drawing in blue that will will hang in a large visitor art installation in the new Memphis Art Museum. Help us make our move downtown even more special!"
Junk Journal Jam with Like Really Creative | Sunday, September 27 | 3:00 - 5:00 PM
"Bring your favorite journal, rummage through vintage magazines and rare ephemera, choose your favorite art supplies, and create as many mixed-media collages as you'd like within your journal — all while vibing out to tunes from DJ Lil Coffdrop with a community full of creatives."
Checking on the Arts: Alexandra Schrack, the Brooks' community and corporate relations officer, joins Kacky Walton to talk about the lineup of special events planned to celebrate the museum's 110 years in Midtown Memphis.
"The third-annual Come As Thou Art is part Broadway spectacular, part costume extravaganza — and entirely unforgettable. Come dressed to impress, costume included, for a night of music, connection, and a little bit of magic."
Super Saturday - Collaborate for the New Museum! | Saturday, September 26 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
"At this Super Saturday, we ask that you make a drawing that will be installed in the new Memphis Art Museum! Create a drawing in blue that will will hang in a large visitor art installation in the new Memphis Art Museum. Help us make our move downtown even more special!"
Junk Journal Jam with Like Really Creative | Sunday, September 27 | 3:00 - 5:00 PM
"Bring your favorite journal, rummage through vintage magazines and rare ephemera, choose your favorite art supplies, and create as many mixed-media collages as you'd like within your journal — all while vibing out to tunes from DJ Lil Coffdrop with a community full of creatives."
Checking on the Arts: Alexandra Schrack, the Brooks' community and corporate relations officer, joins Kacky Walton to talk about the lineup of special events planned to celebrate the museum's 110 years in Midtown Memphis.
at Buckman Art Gallery | Friday, September 25 | 5:45 - 6:15 PM
"What could be better than an art gallery? The opening of a NEW art gallery with opera!"
at Trolley Night in Downtown Memphis | Friday, September 25 | 7:00 - 9:00 PM
"Singers on Segways to serenade your downtown Trolley night!"
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the now-iconic performance series.
"What could be better than an art gallery? The opening of a NEW art gallery with opera!"
at Trolley Night in Downtown Memphis | Friday, September 25 | 7:00 - 9:00 PM
"Singers on Segways to serenade your downtown Trolley night!"
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about the now-iconic performance series.
at the Metal Museum | Wednesday, September 30 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"The Indie Memphis Film Festival is back! Join us at the new Metal Museum in Overton Park as we reveal this year’s lineup of films! You'll be the first to hear festival announcements and catch trailers from many of the films in this year’s lineup. PLUS! Your ticket includes light bites and a cocktail, beer, or other beverage — while supplies last."
"The Indie Memphis Film Festival is back! Join us at the new Metal Museum in Overton Park as we reveal this year’s lineup of films! You'll be the first to hear festival announcements and catch trailers from many of the films in this year’s lineup. PLUS! Your ticket includes light bites and a cocktail, beer, or other beverage — while supplies last."