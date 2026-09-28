WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, September 28, 2026

— A Tennessee judge granted Dolly Parton’s estate a temporary restraining order last week against the late singer’s nephew Bryan Seaver and his private security company.

— SpaceXAI is offering to buy the homes of some Southaven residents who pledge not to join a class-action lawsuit over its power plant noise.

— After a grand jury ruled out homicide in the death of Nolan Wells off the coast of Mississippi, attorneys for Wells’ family are releasing investigation findings, including information from his cell phone.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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