WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 7, 2026

— Christa Pike, the woman who survived Tennessee Department of Correction’s attempt to kill her with lethal injection, has regained consciousness and is able to speak.

— Former Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr. was sentenced to two years in federal prison stemming from his guilty plea to tax evasion charges.

— The parents of Nolan Wells want federal investigators to review their son's death, citing lingering questions after a grand jury report resulted in no criminal indictments.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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