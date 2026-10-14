WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 14, 2026
— Early voting begins today in Shelby County for the November 3rd midterm elections.
— After just one meeting, a state oversight board is ready to take over management of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, according to board chair Billy Orgel.
— The intersection of Tulane and Holmes roads in Whitehaven could get a traffic light.
— Outpatient surgical centers are becoming a more popular choice for patients, according to local healthcare leaders.
— A baseball field at Memphis’ Tobey Park will soon be transformed into a facility that gives children and adults with disabilities greater access to sports opportunities.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker