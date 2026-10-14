WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 14, 2026

— Early voting begins today in Shelby County for the November 3rd midterm elections.

— After just one meeting, a state oversight board is ready to take over management of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, according to board chair Billy Orgel.

— The intersection of Tulane and Holmes roads in Whitehaven could get a traffic light.

— Outpatient surgical centers are becoming a more popular choice for patients, according to local healthcare leaders.

— A baseball field at Memphis’ Tobey Park will soon be transformed into a facility that gives children and adults with disabilities greater access to sports opportunities.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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