— Today’s Memphis City Council agenda includes meetings about proposed Memphis, Light Gas and Water rate hikes involving 13 separate resolutions.

— Drone delivery from Amazon Prime is now operating in the Memphis area.

— Millington unveiled its on-demand micro-transit service last Friday.

— Memphis Grizzles rookie forward Cam Boozer will be out of play for at least four weeks.

— The Bartlett High School Marching Band took 8th place in the Bands of America Grand National Championship.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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