— A long legal saga over Gov. Bill Lee’s deployment of the National Guard in Memphis as part of the Memphis Safe Task Force has come to an end.

— A new report documents systemic abuse and maltreatment in juvenile justice facilities in Tennessee and other states.

— Memphis rapper GloRilla spent the afternoon Monday handing out free turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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