— Memphis City Council Chairwoman Jana Swearengen-Washington may have violated the law earlier this year when using certain taxpayer resources for personal projects.

— On Tuesday, the Memphis City Council postponed votes on proposed MLGW rate hikes on water and gas until the December 8 meeting.

— Memphis-based International Paper says its overseas spinoff, DS Smith, is on track to be completed by December 7, well ahead of schedule.

— Kat Gordon, founder of Muddy’s Bake Shop, says she wants to open a new cooking school in High Point Terrace to complement the small retail businesses already in the neighborhood.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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