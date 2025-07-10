Arts Agenda: Beat the heat

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Farmers Market- Art Garden Cooking Demos at Carpenter Art Garden - Main Garden

Thursday, July 10 | 3:00 PM | Event Details

"As part of Carpenter Art Garden’s urban farming vocational programs, this series blends culinary creativity with seasonal produce grown in our garden programs. Led by Lauren Wells of UT-TSU Extension, each demo is a hands-on experience in farm-to-table artistry."

BIG RIVER CROSSING Big Summer Shows at Germantown Community Theatre

Onstage through July 20 | Details

"Join brothers Peter and Philip Himebook with their one of a kind witty banter and incredible voices harmonizing with Lizzy Ward and her father Andy on bass, alongside lifelong friends Joshua Quinn on piano and McCheyne Post on drums as they treat us to all your toe tappin' favorites once again!...

...Featuring music by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, John Denver, Peter, Paul & Mary, The Civil Wars, Marty Robbins, Joan Baez and more!"

Pattiloo Unplugged at Hattiloo Theatre

Friday, July 11 - Sunday, July 13 | Event Details

"Hattiloo is turning up the heat with Pattiloo Unplugged, a live outdoor concert series happening right here on our Pattiloo (our front patio facing Cooper Street)...

...The weekend lineup features the sounds of The PRVLG, D’Vonna Taylor, and Kortland Whalum."

July Family Day at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Saturday, July 12 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM | Details

"Bring your family and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music as we continue our monthly Saturday Family Day event! This event is ideal for children and adults of all ages. The best part? FREE ADMISSION from 1 - 5 pm!

Enjoy music as well as food trucks, arts and crafts, games, and other engaging activities throughout the afternoon. This month includes special programming in partnership with the BeSoYou Foundation for the STAC submit."

Sunset Jazz at Court Square Park

Sunday, July 13 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Details

"Sunset Jazz at Court Square is a free family friendly Jazz concert series hosted by Just Jazzin’. The series is held annually, every 2nd Sunday of May through October. It offers a great line-up of some of Memphis’ finest jazz artists, featuring different styles from straight ahead to swing. Grab a snack and a drink from one of the food trucks and sit down for an evening of great entertainment and door prizes."