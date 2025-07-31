Arts Agenda: Singing, dancing, and gallery-hopping

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

GRANTEDTime Exhibition at ARTSmemphis

On view through August 5 | Details

"Drop by and view the stunning artwork on display for the first group show for ARTSassist grantees, on view now until August 5. The exhibition is curated by Brittney Boyd Bullock.

About ARTSassist:

ARTSassist is the only grant of its kind in Shelby County supporting individual artists across visual art, dance, music, and film mediums to support the expansion and innovation of quality work."

Horizon Lines: Anthony Lee, Matthew Lee, and Sowgand Sheikholeslami at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

On view through September 21 | Details

Horizon Lines brings together landscapes and landscape-influenced artworks by three Memphis painters: Anthony Lee, Matthew Lee (no relation), and Sowgand Sheikholeslami.

Working independently west of Memphis in Arkansas, along the corridor of US Highway 61, the artists have each created bodies of work showcasing the unique characteristics of the region."

Whet Thursday: Karaoke on the Bluff at Metal Museum

Thursday, July 31 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

July’s Whet Thursday will be a night of unforgettable fun at Karaoke on the Bluff! Located on the scenic bluff, this event is the perfect way to kick off your weekend with a mix of stunning views and high-energy karaoke.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-time singer, the mic is open to all. Enjoy delicious drinks, great company, and an atmosphere that encourages everyone to belt out their favorite songs!"

New Day Children's Theatre presents Catch Me If You Can at Harrell Theatre

On stage through August 3 | Details

"Based on a true story Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure seeking fame and fortune.

With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer – living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Frank's lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes."

At Crosstown Arts Green Room:

— Johnny Yancey & The Power to the People Orchestra (ft. Gabby Cain)

Friday, August 1 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

"The Power to the People Orchestra, previously known as the Sanctuary Jazz Orchestra, is the culminating effort of Yancey's decades-long affection for big band repertoire.

Having performed at numerous festivals including Memphis Heritage Festival, the Bartlett Festival, and the Whitehaven Jazz Festival, the Power to the People Orchestra is a pinnacle of Yancey's continued dedication to the Memphis jazz community."

— Marcella and Her Lovers

Saturday, August 2 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

"Simien's raw energy, vocal prowess and ability to engage audiences on a deep level is breathtaking. Her Psychedelic Swamp Soul music fuses recognizable tones and textures inspired by culture bearers of the South- you'll hear echoes of Soul, Blues & Jazz greats - while bringing you something completely new and refreshing to your ears.

This is the long-awaited return of Marcella Simien's band that hasn't played Memphis in 8 months! It will be an unforgettable night of music and storytelling that you don't want to miss."

Grease: Singalong Screening at Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, August 2 | 2:00 PM | Event Details

"Join the Orpheum Theatre Group for a high-energy screening of the beloved 1978 musical phenomenon, Grease, now on the big screen at the historic Orpheum Theatre in electrifying technicolor, complete with onscreen lyrics so you can sing every word right along with Danny, Sandy, and the whole Rydell High crew."

Rural Route Artists Opening Reception at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One

Reception: Sunday, August 3 | 2:00 - 5:00 PM | Event Details

On view through August 29

"Works by artists of the annual Rural Route art tour: Butch Boehm, Jimmy Crosthwait, Agnes Stark, Lizi Beard Ward, and the late Deborah Fagan Carpenter.

Come by the WKNO Studios to see the striking pottery, photography, mixed media sculptures, and paintings these gifted artists have created."