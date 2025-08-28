Arts Agenda: 901 Day + Labor Day Weekend

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

beale 901 / handy sing / dont just watch, be part of it

Whet Thursday: Beats on the Bluff at Metal Museum

Thursday, August 28 | 5:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Step into an unforgettable night at the Metal Museum for Whet Thursday, where art, history, and music converge in a thrilling DJ Battle experience. Set against the stunning backdrop of our outdoor sculpture garden, this event offers a unique twist on the traditional dance party.

As the sun sets, the museum’s outdoor sculpture garden transforms into an electrifying dance floor. Three DJs will have the grounds grooving and dancing in sync."

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. Bobby Rush at Overton Park Shell

Friday, August 29 | 7:00 PM | Details

"The Orion Financial Free Concert Series welcomes local, national, and international acts to the historic Overton Park Shell where legendary talent has left a timeless legacy.

During his renowned stage show, Bobby Rush frequently jumps high into the air, arms spread and legs tucked, only to land gracefully and return without a hitch to his dazzling routine. It’s a move you might expect at a contemporary R&B show, but it’s downright shocking when you realize that Rush is in his late 80s."

Super Saturday - Textile Art at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, August 30 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM | Details

"Learn about textiles and how yarn can be used like paint! There's a whole world of textile art to be explored - including our newest Rotunda installation by Suchitra Mattai called with abundance we meet.

Super Saturday takes place every week during the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art free hours from 10a-12p. Guests can enjoy drop in art making and curated gallery guides to give them a closer look at the art on view. All ages are welcome! Please register in advance."

YAG Open House at Harriet Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 30 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM | Event Details

"Learn more about the varied offering Young Actors Guild has for children performing arts classes throughout the year from ages 3 - 18!"

901 Day on Beale Street

Monday, September 1 | 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM | Event Details

"The 901 Day stage is STACKED with Memphis talent! Get ready for a full day of unforgettable performances featuring Stax Music Academy, Collage Dance Collective, Central High School Jazz Band, and more."

Community Sing 901 at W.C. Handy Park

Monday, September 1 | 1:00 PM | Event Details

"Join us to celebrate the soul of Memphis on #901Day at W.C. Handy Park for Community Sing 901! We’ll use our voices to create community with leadership from the amazing Markevius Faulkner."