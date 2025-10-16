Arts Agenda: Metalwork, music, and spooky stories

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Hot Off the Wall Art Sale at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Open through Sunday, October 19 | Event Details

"Discover and purchase works of art by local and regional artists, art and horticulture education, and more."

Repair Days 2025 at Metal Museum

Thursday, October 16 - Sunday, October 19 | Event Details

"Repair Days is the Metal Museum's largest annual fundraiser. This will be our final year at the Bluff location so you won't want to miss it! Bring your metal items to the Museum this October to have them restored to their former glory."

Darel Snodgrass will be live from the Metal Museum on Friday, October 17 from 12:00 - 4:00 PM.

Listen live: 91.1 Memphis | 90.1 Jackson | wknofm.org | WKNO App

Music Export Memphis' Tambourine Bash at Overton Park Shell

Thursday, October 16 | 7:00 PM | Details

"An unforgettable night of collaboration benefiting MEM! Music Export Memphis' Tambourine Bash is back for our FIFTH YEAR... for a night of Memphis music collaborations you won't soon forget."

Soul of the City: Secrets at Elmwood Cemetery

Friday, October 17 & Saturday, October 18 | Event Details

"For more than twenty years, the gates of Elmwood have opened once a year to allow our storied residents to return from beyond and share their tales. But this fall, they’re not just telling stories. They're revealing secrets."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Elmwood Executive Director Kim Bearden about this one-of-a-kind Memphis experience.

RiverArtsFest at Riverside Drive

Saturday, October 18 & Sunday, October 19 | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Details

"The two-day, family-friendly festival features more than 160 fine artists from across the country, live music, hands-on art activities, artist demonstrations, food, and performances."