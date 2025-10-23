Arts Agenda: Captivating stories come to life

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. Muneer Nasser at Overton Park Shell

Thursday, October 23 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Rhodes College celebrates 100 Years in Memphis with a lively concert featuring the Rhodes Faculty Players and the Rhodes Jazz Band with special guest artist Muneer Nasser."

Book Talk: Seth Neblett on Mothership Connected at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Thursday, October 23 | 6:30 PM | Event Details

"Step inside the Stax Museum of American Soul Music for a night that’s equal parts funk celebration and history lesson. We’re honored to host Seth Neblett, author of Mothership Connected: The Women of Parliament-Funkadelic, for an unforgettable evening that shines a long-overdue spotlight on the women who helped shape one of the most revolutionary sounds in music."

New Day Children's Theatre presents Crazy For You at Harrell Theatre

On stage through November 2 | Details

"The zany rich-boy-meets-hometown-girl romantic comedy tells the story of young New York banker Bobby Child, who is sent to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a rundown theatre. In Deadrock, Bobby falls for spunky Polly Baker, the theatre owner’s daughter. But Polly takes an instant dislike to the city slicker, so Bobby vows – through cunning, razzmatazz, and a hilarious case of mistaken identity – to win Polly’s heart and save the theatre."

Brantley Ellzey – Reflection + Ritual + Refuge at The Galleries at Crosstown Arts

On view through January 25 | Details

"Artist Brantley Ellzey weaves a world where repetition becomes remembrance, where reflection fractures into beauty, and where the quiet, persistent act of making

becomes a form of resistance.

Across media and gesture, Ellzey explores how we survive—by circling back, by touching what’s been lost, by naming what others ignore. Rolling, collecting, documenting, layering— these are his rituals. Some are personal. Some are political. All are acts of reckoning."

Crosstown Arts Presents: An Evening With Joyce Cobb & Doug MacLeod at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Friday, October 24 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

"This one-of-a-kind concert brings together Cobb’s soulful, powerhouse vocals with MacLeod’s masterful storytelling and fingerstyle blues guitar, promising a deeply moving and joyful experience for all music lovers."

Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE

Saturday, October 25 | Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 26 | Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | 2:30 PM

Details

"Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique is a groundbreaking and dramatic work that takes the listener on a wild ride through the dreams, fantasies, and despair of a passionate mind... Philharmonia Fantastique by Mason Bates is a vivid and imaginative orchestral work that explores the magical world of an animated orchestra."

Frankenstein adapted by Nick Dear at Germantown Community Theatre

On stage through November 2 | Details

"Just in time for Halloween comes the original monster, Mary Shelley’s FRANKENSTEIN! Adapted to the stage by Nick Dear, Director Kevin Cochran takes on this thrilling and dark exploration of the humanity in this creature."