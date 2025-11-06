Arts Agenda: From Martians to masterpieces

at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Thursday, November 6 | 7:30 PM

"Originally from Belem do Pará, Alexandre Negrão started his violin studies when he was 7 years old at the Fundação Amazônica de Música...Currently he dedicates his time to discover and perform music from underrepresented composers from Brazil and the USA."



"Roberta dos Santos is an avid chamber musician and advocate for contemporary music. A Brazilian cellist, Roberta collaborates with some of the most diverse and renowned composers to elevate underrepresented voices in the music scene, both in Brazil and internationally."