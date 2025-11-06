Arts Agenda: From Martians to masterpieces
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at MoSH Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | Thursday, November 6 | 5:30 PM
"Films curated by Holtermonster for the GIANT SCREEN at the Pink Palace! Part of the Movies & Brews series, so your ticket price also gets you one free beer from Hampline Brewing."
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Thursday, November 6 | 7:30 PM
"Originally from Belem do Pará, Alexandre Negrão started his violin studies when he was 7 years old at the Fundação Amazônica de Música...Currently he dedicates his time to discover and perform music from underrepresented composers from Brazil and the USA."
"Roberta dos Santos is an avid chamber musician and advocate for contemporary music. A Brazilian cellist, Roberta collaborates with some of the most diverse and renowned composers to elevate underrepresented voices in the music scene, both in Brazil and internationally."
at St. George's Collierville Campus | Open through Saturday, November 8
"A vibrant, professional art show that brings together a curated community of artists, collectors, and creatives for an engaging experience rooted in connection and creativity."
at Crosstown Concourse | Saturday, November 8 | 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
"Shop 90+ of the Mid-South’s most creative makers, crafters, and artists — just in time to find those perfect, not-so-basic gifts. While you shop, enjoy some of the best local and regional seasonal brews and soak up the good vibes in our Crafts & Drafts Beer Garden."
at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | Saturday, November 8 | 7:30 PM
"Celebrating over 45 years since their founding in 1977, the GRAMMY Award-winning New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres, including bebop jazz, funk, and R&B.soul. T"
